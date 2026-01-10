Preston Ruedinger scores 24 to help Green Bay beat IU Indianapolis 75-59

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Preston Ruedinger had 24 points in Green Bay’s 75-59 victory over IU Indianapolis on Friday night.

Ruedinger shot 8 for 16 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Phoenix (9-8, 4-2 Horizon League). LeBron Thomas added 16 points and five rebounds. CJ O’Hara pitched in with 14 points and eight rebounds.

The Jaguars (4-14, 0-7) were led by Jaxon Edwards with 18 points and six rebounds. Kyler D’Augustino added 15 points and five assists, while Aiden Miller scored 11.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press