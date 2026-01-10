George Mason knocks off VCU 86-80

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Jermahri Hill and Riley Allenspach scored 16 points each to help lead George Mason to an 86-80 victory against VCU on Saturday.

Hill had five rebounds for the Patriots (16-1, 4-0 Atlantic 10 Conference). Allenspach shot 7 of 8 from the field. Kory Mincy shot 5 for 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points. It was the seventh victory in a row for the Patriots.

Lazar Djokovic led the way for the Rams (11-6, 2-2) with 23 points. Terrence Hill Jr. added 16 points, six rebounds and four assists for VCU.

Masai Troutman scored 11 of his 13 points in the first half for George Mason, who led 38-37 at the break. George Mason took the lead for good with 9:06 remaining in the second half on a free throw from Jahari Long to make it a 57-56 game. Long finished with 14 points.

By The Associated Press