Troy earns 90-70 win against Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Thomas Dowd’s 15 points helped Troy defeat Louisiana 90-70 on Saturday.

Dowd added eight rebounds and five assists for the Trojans (11-6, 4-1 Sun Belt Conference). Cooper Campbell added 12 points while shooting 4 for 5, including 4 for 4 from beyond the arc while he also had seven rebounds and five assists. Victor Valdes went 4 of 5 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points, while adding five rebounds and seven assists. Cobi Campbell also scored 12 points.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (4-14, 2-4) were led by Dorian Finister, who posted 25 points. Dariyus Woodson added 13 points for Louisiana.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press