Troy earns 90-70 win against Louisiana

By AP News

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Thomas Dowd’s 15 points helped Troy defeat Louisiana 90-70 on Saturday.

Dowd added eight rebounds and five assists for the Trojans (11-6, 4-1 Sun Belt Conference). Cooper Campbell added 12 points while shooting 4 for 5, including 4 for 4 from beyond the arc while he also had seven rebounds and five assists. Victor Valdes went 4 of 5 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points, while adding five rebounds and seven assists. Cobi Campbell also scored 12 points.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (4-14, 2-4) were led by Dorian Finister, who posted 25 points. Dariyus Woodson added 13 points for Louisiana.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

