Moeller scores 17, Evansville defeats Indiana State 72-69


By AP News

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Leif Moeller and AJ Casey scored 17 points each to help Evansville defeat Indiana State 72-69 on Saturday.

Moeller also contributed eight rebounds and eight assists for the Purple Aces (5-13, 1-6 Missouri Valley Conference). Casey scored shot 7 of 12 from the field. Joshua Hughes had 14 points and went 6 of 13 from the field (2 for 7 from 3-point range). The Purple Aces broke an eight-game slide.

Ian Scott finished with 24 points and 11 rebounds for the Sycamores (8-9, 1-5). Indiana State also got 16 points and three steals from Camp Wagner. Derek Vorst had 10 points and nine rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

