Moeller scores 17, Evansville defeats Indiana State 72-69

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Leif Moeller and AJ Casey scored 17 points each to help Evansville defeat Indiana State 72-69 on Saturday.

Moeller also contributed eight rebounds and eight assists for the Purple Aces (5-13, 1-6 Missouri Valley Conference). Casey scored shot 7 of 12 from the field. Joshua Hughes had 14 points and went 6 of 13 from the field (2 for 7 from 3-point range). The Purple Aces broke an eight-game slide.

Ian Scott finished with 24 points and 11 rebounds for the Sycamores (8-9, 1-5). Indiana State also got 16 points and three steals from Camp Wagner. Derek Vorst had 10 points and nine rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press