Williamson has 22, Towson defeats Northeastern 87-78

By AP News

BOSTON (AP) — Dylan Williamson’s 22 points helped Towson defeat Northeastern 87-78 on Saturday.

Williamson went 10 of 15 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range) for the Tigers (9-9, 1-4 Coastal Athletic Association). Jaquan Womack shot 7 for 11 to add 17 points. Tyler Coleman shot 5 of 7 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points, while adding seven rebounds and two steals. Tyler Tejada had 14 points before fouling out.

William Kermoury finished with 28 points on 9-of-16 shooting and 5 of 10 from 3-point range to go with five rebounds and five assists for the Huskies (5-11, 1-4). JB Frankel added 10 points and two steals for Northeastern. Ryan Williams also had 10 points.

Towson took the lead for good with 7:21 to go in the first half. The score was 42-32 at halftime, with Williamson racking up 12 points. After the Tigers trailed 14-2 in the first five minutes, they answered with an 11-0 run.

Towson turned a 12-point second-half lead into a 22-point advantage with a 10-0 run to make it a 66-44 lead with 10:59 left in the half. Williams and Tejada each scored 10 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

