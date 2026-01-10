Skip to main content
Aidan Hadaway’s 27 points lead Ohio in 91-80 win against Buffalo

By AP News

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Aidan Hadaway scored 27 points as Ohio beat Buffalo 91-80 on Saturday.

Hadaway had 10 rebounds for the Bobcats (10-7, 4-1 Mid-American Conference). Jackson Paveletzke scored 23 points while going 8 of 12 and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line and added six rebounds and eight assists. Javan Simmons had 13 points and shot 5 of 7 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line.

Angelo Brizzi led the Bulls (13-3, 3-1) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and four steals. Ryan Sabol added 17 points for Buffalo and Daniel Freitag had 16 points.

JJ Kelly scored Ohio’s last six points as they closed out the 11-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

