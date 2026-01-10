Skip to main content
Wheeler-Thomas hits layup at buzzer, lifts North Dakota State over Omaha 78-76

By AP News

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Damari Wheeler-Thomas took an inbound pass and ran the court for the game-winning layup at the buzzer, and North Dakota State rallied from a 12-point halftime deficit to beat Omaha 78-76 on Saturday.

Treyson Anderson scored 22 points and added three blocks for the Bison (14-5, 4-0 Summit League). Wheeler-Thomas finished with 14 points and six rebounds. Trevian Carson also had 14 points for the Bison.

Paul Djobet led the Mavericks (8-11, 1-3) with 22 points, six rebounds and five assists. Christian Richardson added 21 points for Omaha. Tony Osburn also had 16 points.

Omaha led 44-32 at the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

