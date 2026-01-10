Lockett’s 18 lead Jacksonville past West Georgia 75-43

Skip to main content
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Chris Lockett Jr.’s 18 points helped Jacksonville defeat West Georgia 75-43 on Saturday.

Lockett shot 6 of 7 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line for the Dolphins (6-11, 1-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Jason Thirdkill Jr. and Hayden Wood scored 13 points apiece for the Dolphins, who stopped a six-game losing streak.

Josh Smith finished with 12 points and two steals for the Wolves (9-7, 3-1). Shelton Williams-Dryden added eight points for West Georgia. JaVar Daniel also had six points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

