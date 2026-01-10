Skip to main content
Diop and Odum score 21 points each to lead Arizona State to 87-84 win over Kansas State

By AP News

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Massamba Diop scored 17 of his 21 points in the second half, Moe Odum also scored 21 and Arizona State held off Kansas State 87-84 on Saturday to snap a four-game losing streak and pick up its first Big 12 win this season.

Diop, a 7-foot-1 freshman, was 8-of-10 shooting, grabbed nine rebounds and blocked five shots. Anthony Johnson added 18 points, Santiago Trouet had 10 points and 10 rebounds and Allen Mukeba also scored 10 points for ASU (10-6, 1-2).

P.J. Haggerty, coming in seventh in the nation in scoring at 22.7 ppg, finished with 25 points, and Abdi Bashir Jr. made 6 of 12 3-point tries in finishing with 22 points for the Wildcats (9-7, 0-3), who lost their third straight.

Kansas State had a 64-58 lead midway through the second half but then went over five minutes without a field goal when ASU scored 10 straight points to begin a 18-3 run capped by Diop’s dunk to lead 76-67 with less than five minutes left.

Khamari McGriff’s follow with 16.6 seconds remaining got Kansas State within three. After a Johnson free throw, Haggerty banked in a long 3-pointer with five seconds remaining and the Wildcats were within a point. They quickly fouled Odum, who made both free throws. But coming out of a timeout, Haggerty was short on a half-court attempt.

ASU made only 3 of 22 3-point attempts while Kansas State hit 13 of 31. But ASU outscored the Wildcats 50-28 in the paint and made nine more free throws.

The Wildcats led 38-36 at halftime.

Up next

Kansas State is home against No. 25 UCF on Wednesday.

Arizona State is at top-ranked Arizona on Wednesday.

