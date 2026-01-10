Agee posts double-double as Texas A&M knocks off Oklahoma 83-76

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Rashaun Agee posted a double-double and five different players scored in double figures for Texas A&M in an 83-76 win over Oklahoma on Saturday.

Agee scored 16 points to go with 12 rebounds, two blocks and two steals for the Aggies (13-3, 3-0 Southeastern Conference). Rylan Griffen and Ruben Dominguez each scored 14 points. Pop Isaacs had 13 points off the bench and Marcus Hill added 10.

For the Sooners (11-5, 1-2), Nijel Pack scored 24 points and crossed the 2,000-point threshold for his six-year career at Kansas State, Miami and Oklahoma. Both Derrion Reid and Tae Davis posted double-doubles.

Pack shot 8 of 20 and 6 of 13 from behind the arc to go with six rebounds and five assists, but committed four fouls, including three in the second half. Reid had 19 points on 6-of-10 shooting to go with 11 rebounds and two steals. Davis had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Aggies had 18 points off 17 Sooners turnovers while the Sooners had eight off eight Aggies turnovers. The Sooners entered with 9.5 turnovers per game, the fewest in the SEC. The Aggies entered with 16.1 turnovers forced per game, the most in the SEC.

The Aggies took a 48-45 lead into the half after runs of 10-3 and 11-2. In the second half, they went on a 10-1 run over a nearly four-minute stretch starting with 6:45 remaining to go up by eight with fewer than three minutes to go.

Up next

Oklahoma hosts Florida on Tuesday.

Texas A&M faces No. 21 Tennessee on the road on Tuesday.

___

