Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
54.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

McBride scores 29, Newhof has game-winner to lead James Madison over Old Dominion 70-69

Sponsored by:
By AP News

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Justin McBride scored 29 points and Gabe Newhof scored the winning basket with two seconds remaining to lead James Madison over Old Dominion 70-69 on Saturday.

McBride added seven rebounds for the Dukes (9-8, 2-3 Sun Belt Conference). Newhof scored 17 points while going 8 of 9 and added five rebounds. Eddie Ricks III shot 2 of 7 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

Ketron Shaw led the way for the Monarchs (5-13, 2-4) with 18 points and seven rebounds. Robert Davis Jr. added 13 points for Old Dominion. Jordan Battle had 11 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.