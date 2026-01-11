McBride scores 29, Newhof has game-winner to lead James Madison over Old Dominion 70-69

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Justin McBride scored 29 points and Gabe Newhof scored the winning basket with two seconds remaining to lead James Madison over Old Dominion 70-69 on Saturday.

McBride added seven rebounds for the Dukes (9-8, 2-3 Sun Belt Conference). Newhof scored 17 points while going 8 of 9 and added five rebounds. Eddie Ricks III shot 2 of 7 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

Ketron Shaw led the way for the Monarchs (5-13, 2-4) with 18 points and seven rebounds. Robert Davis Jr. added 13 points for Old Dominion. Jordan Battle had 11 points and two steals.

By The Associated Press