Carson’s 23 help North Dakota State take down Denver 82-77

By AP News

DENVER (AP) — Trevian Carson’s 23 points helped North Dakota State defeat Denver 82-77 on Thursday.

Carson added five rebounds for the Bison (17-5, 7-0 Summit League). Markhi Strickland shot 6 of 8 from the field and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line to add 13 points. Andy Stefonowicz shot 4 for 9, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points. The Bison extended their winning streak to seven games.

Carson Johnson led the Pioneers (9-12, 2-4) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and five assists. Zane Nelson added 20 points and six rebounds for Denver. Jeremiah Burke also had 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

