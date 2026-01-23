Kraft scores 22 as North Dakota downs Oral Roberts 79-62

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Zach Kraft scored 22 points as North Dakota beat Oral Roberts 79-62 on Thursday night.

Kraft went 8 of 9 from the field (6 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Fightin’ Hawks (11-12, 5-2 Summit League). Eli King scored 18 points while shooting 7 for 13, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc and added seven rebounds, five assists, and seven steals. Greyson Uelmen had 14 points and shot 3 of 10 from the field and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line.

The Golden Eagles (5-16, 0-6) were led in scoring by Luke Gray, who finished with 15 points. Chase Martin added 12 points and seven rebounds for Oral Roberts. Ty Harper had seven points. The Golden Eagles extended their losing streak to nine straight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press