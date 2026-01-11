Skip to main content
East’s 23 lead Lamar over Incarnate Word 63-51

By AP News

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Braden East had 23 points in Lamar’s 63-51 victory over Incarnate Word on Saturday.

East had five rebounds for the Cardinals (8-8, 3-4 Southland Conference). Rob Lee Jr. scored 13 points while shooting 5 for 13, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc and added seven rebounds and five assists. Andrew Holifield shot 4 for 6, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Tahj Staveskie led the way for the Cardinals (8-8, 3-4) with 11 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Marcus Glover added 10 points, six rebounds and three blocks for Incarnate Word. Harold Woods had nine points and eight rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

