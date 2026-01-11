Williams’ 21 help Cal State Fullerton knock off Cal State Northridge 86-79

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Christian WIlliams had 21 points in Cal State Fullerton’s 86-79 victory against Cal State Northridge on Saturday.

Williams also added eight rebounds and four steals for the Titans (8-10, 3-3 Big West Conference). Jefferson Monegro scored 17 points while shooting 5 for 10 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line and added seven rebounds. Landon Seaman shot 4 of 6 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 14 points.

The Matadors (10-8, 3-3) were led by Josh O’Garro, who recorded 31 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and two steals. Josiah Davis added 15 points, four assists and two steals for CSU Northridge. Larry Hughes Jr. finished with 13 points and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press