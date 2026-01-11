Lundblade’s 15, Orme’s game-winner lead Belmont to comeback win over Drake, 78-76

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Tyler Lundblade led Belmont with 15 points and Sam Orme hit the game-winning layup with one second remaining to beat Drake 78-76 in a comeback from 25 points behind in the second half on Saturday.

Lundblade also contributed five rebounds and five steals for the Bruins (15-3, 5-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Eoin Dillon scored 14 points, going 5 of 9 (3 for 6 from 3-point range). Orme had 12 points and five rebounds. Drew Scharnowski had 10 points, 10 rebounds and three steals.

Eli Shetlar led the way for the Bulldogs (8-9, 2-4) with 26 points on 9-of-13 shooting and 8 of 12 from behind the arc. Owen Larson added 17 points and four assists for Drake. Isaiah Carr finished with 12 points, six rebounds and three blocks.

Win Miller scored six points in the first half and Belmont went into the break trailing 44-25 off of Shetlar’s 20 first-half points. The Bulldogs opened on the game on a 12-0 run and went on a second 12-0 run before the half was over to open up a 20-point lead that became 25 early in the second half.

Starting at the 14:36 mark of the second half, the Bruins went on a 24-3 run with Lundblade hitting three 3-pointers to close the gap to a single point. Dillon scored 14 second-half points.

__

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.