Corey Hadnot II scores 17 to lead Purdue Fort Wayne over Robert Morris 79-74

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Corey Hadnot II had 17 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 79-74 victory over Robert Morris on Sunday.

Hadnot went 8 of 12 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range) for the Mastodons (11-8, 5-3 Horizon League). Maximus Nelson scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Mikale Stevenson hit two 3-pointers and also scored 15.

The Colonials (11-7, 3-4) were led by Ryan Prather Jr., who posted 20 points and two steals. DeSean Goode added 14 points and eight rebounds. Darius Livingston had nine points and five assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press