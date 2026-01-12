Tariq Francis scores 30 to rally Rutgers to 77-75 victory over Northwestern in OT

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Tariq Francis came off the bench to score 30 points, including seven in a row for Rutgers in overtime, and the Scarlet Knights rallied to beat Northwestern 77-75 on Sunday night.

Francis hit a jumper before completing a three-point play and the Scarlet Knights took their largest lead at 74-69 with 2:01 left in OT. He made two free throws with 1:22 to go for a 76-72 advantage.

Nick Martinelli made the first of two foul shots with nine seconds left to get Northwestern within a point. Darren Buchanan Jr. made 1 of 2 free throws for the Scarlet Knights and then blocked a layup by Jake West to preserve the victory.

Francis made 10 of 22 shots with two 3-pointers and 8 of 9 free throws for Rutgers (9-8, 2-4 Big Ten Conference). Buchanan totaled 14 points and 10 rebounds for his first double-double this season. Jamichael Davis pitched in with 10 points, five rebounds and four assists before fouling out.

Martinelli finished with a career-high 34 points and a season-high 12 rebounds in posting his second double-double of the campaign for Northwestern (8-8, 0-5), which has lost three straight and four of its last five. Reserve Arrinten Page added 14 points and six rebounds.

Martinelli had 11 points in the first 10 minutes to help Northwestern jump out to a 23-11 lead. Rutgers trailed by 10 with 3:50 left before halftime, but Buchanan scored six points in a 10-2 run from there and the Scarlet Knights trailed 35-33 at the break.

Emmanuel Ogbole dunked following a 3-pointer by Davis and Rutgers took the lead for the first time at 42-41 with 15:36 remaining.

