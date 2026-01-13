Cory Wells’ double-double propels Prairie View A&M past Arkansas-Pine Bluff 73-61

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Cory Wells scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to guide Prairie View A&M to a 73-61 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Monday night.

Wells added five assists and three steals for the Panthers (8-9, 3-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Dontae Horne hit three 3-pointers and scored 18. Lance Williams pitched in with 14 points, seven assists and five rebounds.

Alex Mirhosseini had 17 points to lead the Golden Lions (6-11, 3-1), who had a five-game winning streak end. Quion Williams added 15 points and nine rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press