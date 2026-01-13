Skip to main content
Cory Wells’ double-double propels Prairie View A&M past Arkansas-Pine Bluff 73-61

By AP News

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Cory Wells scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to guide Prairie View A&M to a 73-61 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Monday night.

Wells added five assists and three steals for the Panthers (8-9, 3-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Dontae Horne hit three 3-pointers and scored 18. Lance Williams pitched in with 14 points, seven assists and five rebounds.

Alex Mirhosseini had 17 points to lead the Golden Lions (6-11, 3-1), who had a five-game winning streak end. Quion Williams added 15 points and nine rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

