Thomas, Miles rally Northwestern State to 64-63 victory over UT Rio Grande Valley

By AP News

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Micah Thomas had 17 points and Izzy Miles made the first of two free throws with one second left to rally Northwestern State to a 64-63 victory over UT Rio Grande Valley on Monday night.

Thomas also had five assists for the Demons (6-11, 4-4 Southland Conference). Willie Williams scored 14 points and added eight rebounds. Chris Mubiru had 10 points.

Filip Brankovic led the way for the Vaqueros (6-11, 2-6) with 19 points. Koree Cotton added 14 points and Julien Gomez scored nine.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

