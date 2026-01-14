Skip to main content
Jenkins, Scharnowski lead Belmont past Valparaiso 78-74

Sponsored by:
By AP News

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jabez Jenkins scored 17 points and Drew Scharnowski secured the victory with a layup with 11 seconds remaining as Belmont held off Valparaiso 78-74 on Tuesday night.

Jenkins finished 8 of 12 from the field for the Bruins (16-3, 6-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Eoin Dillon scored 12 points on 5-fo-7 shooting and Jack Smiley scored 11.

Owen Dease led the way for the Beacons (8-10, 2-5) with 24 points. Rakim Chaney added 17 points and four assists, while Brody Whitaker finished with 11 points.

Jenkins scored 11 points in the first half for Belmont, which led 41-39 at halftime. Brigham Rogers scored a team-high six points for Belmont in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

