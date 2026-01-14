Milos Uzan’s 17 points leads No. 7 Houston in 77-48 win over West Virginia

HOUSTON (AP) — Milos Uzan scored 17 points, Emanuel Sharp added 13 points and No. 7 Houston won its 10th straight game, 77-48 over West Virginia on Tuesday night.

Uzan was 5 of 9 on 3-pointers for his first double-figure scoring game since he had 18 points at Cincinnati on Jan. 3.

Sharp shot 5 of 13, including 3 of 9 on 3-pointers.

Joseph Tugler finished with 10 points and six rebounds, and Kingston Flemings had 10 points and seven assists for the Cougars (16-1, 4-0 Big 12), who shot 43% and were 11 of 35 on 3-pointers. Houston forced 15 turnovers and held a 17-8 advantage in points off turnovers.

DJ Thomas had 16 points on 6 of 8 shooting, including 4 of 5 from behind the arc, and Honor Huff added 13 points for West Virginia (11-6, 2-2).

Houston won its 14th straight at home and 35th straight against an unranked opponent. The Cougars improved to 8-1 in Quad 1 and 2 games this season.

Outside of Thomas, the rest of the Mountaineers struggled shooting, finishing at 37% as a team and 9 of 25 on 3-pointers.

West Virginia fell to 1-2 against ranked teams this season. The Mountaineers fell to 1-4 in Quad 1 games as they missed a chance to improve their NCAA Tournament resume.

Houston opened a 28-5 lead with about five minutes left in the first half on two free throws by Chase McCarty. Chris Cenac Jr. had seven points, and Uzan and Sharp each had six apiece in the game-opening run. West Virginia shot 2 for 16 over that span.

