Jaloni Cambridge scores 33 and No. 14 Ohio State women beat Penn State 108-84 for 5th straight win

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jaloni Cambridge scored 33 points, Chance Gray had 23 points and seven 3-pointers, and No. 14 Ohio State made a season-high 17 3-pointers in a 108-84 victory over Penn State on Wednesday night for its fifth straight victory.

Elsa Lemmilä added 21 points for Ohio State (16-2, 6-1 Big Ten). Cambridge, the Big Ten player of the week, also had four 3-pointers.

Moriah Murray scored 25 points, Gracie Merkle had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Kiyomi McMiller added 20 points for Penn State (7-11, 0-7), which has lost seven straight games. Tea Cleante came off the bench to score 10 points.

Ava Watson beat the halftime buzzer with a 3-pointer to extend Ohio State’s lead to 54-46 at the break. Cambridge led the Buckeyes with 20 points in the first half on 8-of-12 shooting, including four 3-pointers. Lemmilä added 14 points after making seven of her eight shots.

Cambridge scored nine points in the third quarter to help Ohio State take an 82-63 lead. The Buckeyes secured it by making six 3-pointers in the final five minutes of the fourth.

Ohio State trails the all-time series 38-32 against Penn State.

Up next

Penn State: Returns home to play Rutgers on Sunday.

Ohio State: Plays No. 10 TCU in the Coretta Scott King Classic at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Monday.

