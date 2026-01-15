Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
51.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Jaloni Cambridge scores 33 and No. 14 Ohio State women beat Penn State 108-84 for 5th straight win

Sponsored by:
By AP News

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jaloni Cambridge scored 33 points, Chance Gray had 23 points and seven 3-pointers, and No. 14 Ohio State made a season-high 17 3-pointers in a 108-84 victory over Penn State on Wednesday night for its fifth straight victory.

Elsa Lemmilä added 21 points for Ohio State (16-2, 6-1 Big Ten). Cambridge, the Big Ten player of the week, also had four 3-pointers.

Moriah Murray scored 25 points, Gracie Merkle had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Kiyomi McMiller added 20 points for Penn State (7-11, 0-7), which has lost seven straight games. Tea Cleante came off the bench to score 10 points.

Ava Watson beat the halftime buzzer with a 3-pointer to extend Ohio State’s lead to 54-46 at the break. Cambridge led the Buckeyes with 20 points in the first half on 8-of-12 shooting, including four 3-pointers. Lemmilä added 14 points after making seven of her eight shots.

Cambridge scored nine points in the third quarter to help Ohio State take an 82-63 lead. The Buckeyes secured it by making six 3-pointers in the final five minutes of the fourth.

Ohio State trails the all-time series 38-32 against Penn State.

Up next

Penn State: Returns home to play Rutgers on Sunday.

Ohio State: Plays No. 10 TCU in the Coretta Scott King Classic at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Monday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.