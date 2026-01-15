Thames scores 16 off the bench, Saint Louis downs Fordham 78-56 for 10th win in a row

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Kellen Thames’ 16 points off of the bench helped Saint Louis to a 78-56 victory against Fordham on Wednesday to extend its win streak to 10 games.

Thames also had five rebounds for the Billikens (16-1, 4-0 Atlantic 10 Conference). Quentin Jones scored 13 points, going 4 of 7 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line. Amari McCottry shot 5 for 11, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Dejour Reaves led the Rams (10-8, 1-4) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Christian Henry added 12 points and four assists for Fordham. Akira Jacobs finished with nine points and nine rebounds.

Saint Louis took the lead almost five minutes into the game and did not trail again. Thames led the Billikens with 13 points in the first half to help put them up 44-30 at the break. Saint Louis extended its lead to 65-44 during the second half, fueled by an 8-0 scoring run. McCottry scored a team-high 10 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press