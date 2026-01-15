Scott scores 14 as No. 18 Baylor women beat Utah 61-45

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Taliah Scott scored 14 points to lead No. 18 Baylor to a 61-45 victory over Utah on Wednesday night.

Scott was 5-of-21 shooting and 3 of 9 from behind the arc for the Bears (16-3, 5-1 Big 12) Darianna Littlepage-Buggs had 11 points and nine rebounds. Jana Van Gytenbeek had 10 points and six assists. Kiersten Johnson added nine rebounds.

Chyra Evans posted a 14-point, 11-rebound double-double for the Utes (13-5, 4-2), while Lani White had 14 points and eight rebounds.

The Bears took a 35-24 lead into the half after closing on 10-0 run over the final three minutes. Jana Van Gytenbeek led with eight first-half points. Baylor opened the second half on a 14-4 run. The Utes had an 8-2 run in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 10 points but they never got closer than that.

The Utes were held to 26% shooting (16 of 61) and 12% from 3-point range (3 of 25).

Up next

Baylor faces BYU on the road on Saturday.

Utah will face Houston on the road on Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball