Watson and UTEP defeat Delaware 70-69

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Kaseem Watson scored 20 points, including two free throws with 15 seconds left, as UTEP defeated Delaware 70-69 on Thursday night.

Watson added eight rebounds for the Miners (6-11, 2-4 Conference USA). Jamal West added 16 points while shooting 7 of 9 from the field and he also had 10 rebounds. Caleb Blackwell shot 5 for 11, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

The Blue Hens (5-12, 1-5) were led by Macon Emory, who posted 21 points and seven rebounds. Tyler Houser added 18 points and four assists for Delaware. Justyn Fernandez had 15 points.

West scored 11 points in the first half and UTEP went into the break trailing 36-30. Watson put up 17 points in the second half for UTEP.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press