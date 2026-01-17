Dayton wins 78-51 over Loyola Chicago

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Deshayne Montgomery’s 21 points helped Dayton defeat Loyola Chicago 78-51 on Friday.

Montgomery shot 7 for 14 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Flyers (14-4, 5-0 Atlantic 10 Conference). Javon Bennett scored 19 points while shooting 6 for 14 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line. Jaiun Simon shot 2 of 2 from the field and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Ramblers (5-14, 1-5) were led in scoring by Miles Rubin, who finished with 14 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Kymany Houinsou added 10 points.

Dayton took the lead for good with 2:05 remaining in the first half. The score was 31-30 at halftime, with Simon racking up nine points. Dayton extended its lead to 70-47 during the second half, fueled by an 18-2 run. Montgomery scored a team-high 14 points in the second half.

By The Associated Press