Cuthrell’s 23 lead Elon past Hofstra 89-85

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Chandler Cuthrell scored 23 points as Elon beat Hofstra 89-85 on Saturday.

Cuthrell added five rebounds for the Phoenix (12-7, 4-2 Coastal Athletic Association). Bryson Cokley shot 6 of 10 from the field, including 4 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line to add 19 points. Kacper Klaczek had 15 points and shot 5 of 9 from the field, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line.

The Pride (13-6, 4-2) were led in scoring by Cruz Davis, who finished with 33 points and four assists. Joshua DeCady added 21 points for Hofstra. Preston Edmead also had nine points and four assists.

Cuthrell scored 13 points in the first half and Elon led 43-35 at halftime. Klaczek’s 3-pointer with 14:05 left in the second half gave Elon the lead for good at 55-52.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press