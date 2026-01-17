Skip to main content
Winthrop knocks off UNC Asheville 69-67

By AP News

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Kody Clouet had 21 points in Winthrop’s 69-67 victory over UNC Asheville on Saturday.

Clouet also contributed six rebounds for the Eagles (13-8, 5-1 Big South Conference). Logan Duncomb scored 17 points while shooting 3 of 11 from the field and 11 of 14 from the line to go with nine rebounds.

The Bulldogs (8-12, 2-4) were led by Kameron Taylor, who recorded 26 points and six rebounds. UNC Asheville also got 20 points, seven rebounds and two blocks from Toyaz Solomon. Justin Wright had 14 points, four assists and four steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

