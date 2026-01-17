Skip to main content
Barno scores 19 as FGCU defeats West Georgia 90-72

By AP News

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Rahmir Barno scored 19 points as FGCU beat West Georgia 90-72 on Saturday.

Barno added five rebounds for the Eagles (8-11, 2-4 Atlantic Sun Conference). Jordan Ellerbee scored 16 points and added five assists. Isaiah Malone had 16 points and shot 3 of 5 from the field and 10 of 12 from the free-throw line.

Shelton Williams-Dryden finished with 28 points and six rebounds for the Wolves (9-9, 3-3). Josh Smith added 12 points for West Georgia. JaVar Daniel had eight points and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

