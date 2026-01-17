Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
67.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Alekseyenko scores 22, Colgate beats Bucknell 95-76

Sponsored by:
By AP News

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Andrew Alekseyenko’s 22 points helped Colgate defeat Bucknell 95-76 on Saturday.

Alekseyenko shot 7 of 10 from the field, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Raiders (11-8, 5-1 Patriot League). Sam Wright scored 17 points and added six rebounds. Ben Tweedy shot 4 for 9 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Pat Curtin finished with 18 points and two steals for the Bison (6-13, 3-3). Bucknell also got 15 points from Amon Dorries. Achile Spadone had 13 points and eight rebounds.

Colgate pulled away with a 9-0 run in the second half to extend an 18-point lead to 27 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.