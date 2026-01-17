Alekseyenko scores 22, Colgate beats Bucknell 95-76

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Andrew Alekseyenko’s 22 points helped Colgate defeat Bucknell 95-76 on Saturday.

Alekseyenko shot 7 of 10 from the field, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Raiders (11-8, 5-1 Patriot League). Sam Wright scored 17 points and added six rebounds. Ben Tweedy shot 4 for 9 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Pat Curtin finished with 18 points and two steals for the Bison (6-13, 3-3). Bucknell also got 15 points from Amon Dorries. Achile Spadone had 13 points and eight rebounds.

Colgate pulled away with a 9-0 run in the second half to extend an 18-point lead to 27 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press