Williams and Moore score 20 points each, Grand Canyon knocks off No. 23 Utah State 84-74

PHOENIX (AP) — Makaih Williams scored 16 of his 20 points in the second half, Brian Moore Jr. added 20 points and Grand Canyon knocked off No. 23 Utah State 84-74 on Saturday.

The Antelopes (11-6, 4-2 Mountain West Conference) shot 51% from the floor and turned back Utah State’s late charge to set off a court storming with their third win in five all-time games against AP Top 25 opponents.

Grand Canyon’s Nana Owusu-Anane finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds, and 7-foot-2 center Dennis Evans blocked six shots while altering several others.

The Aggies (15-2, 6-2) got off to a shaky start and trailed for most of the game to see their eight-game winning streak end. Mason Falslev had 25 points to lead Utah State, which shot 36% from the floor and 7 of 28 from 3.

Utah State made its season debut in the AP Top 25 this week, then locked down Nevada for a in a 71-62 home win on Wednesday.

The Aggies had a much harder time against the Antelopes and their rowdy Havocs student section.

Grand Canyon sped Utah State up with defensive pressure, forcing a string of early turnovers while building a nine-point lead as the fans shook the stands inside GCU’s arena.

Falslev brought the Aggies back, scoring 12 straight points to tie the game at 23-all, but went cold to trail by six at halftime.

Utah State turned up its defensive pressure to claw back, pulling within one on Kolby King’s long 3-pointer, but missed six of their next seven shots as Grand Canyon stretched the lead to 10.

Up next

Utah State: Hosts UNLV on Tuesday.

Grand Canyon: Hosts San Diego State on Wednesday.

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Sports Writer