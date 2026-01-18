Skip to main content
Wallace puts up 21 in Little Rock’s 86-79 victory over Western Illinois

By AP News

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Cameron Wallace’s 21 points helped Little Rock defeat Western Illinois 86-79 on Saturday.

Wallace added eight rebounds for the Trojans (9-10, 6-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Johnathan Lawson scored 20 points while shooting 6 for 15, including 6 for 13 from beyond the arc. Kachi Nzeh had 18 points and shot 6 of 9 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line.

The Leathernecks (4-15, 0-8) were led by Isaiah Griffin, who recorded 28 points. Lucas Lorenzen added 20 points for Western Illinois. Ifiok Peter also had 12 points and six rebounds. Karyiek Dixon had 11 points and 13 rebounds. The Leathernecks extended their losing streak to eight straight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

