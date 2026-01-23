Swords and Olson help No. 7 Michigan rout Rutgers 94-60 to cap off trip to New Jersey

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Syla Swords and Olivia Olson each scored 16 points to help No. 7 Michigan rout Rutgers 94-60 on Thursday night.

Mila Holloyway and Te’Yala Delfosse both had 15 for the Wolverines (16-3, 7-1 Big Ten), who jumped all over the Scarlet Knights (9-10, 1-7). Michigan hit 13 of 18 shots (72%) in the opening quarter to go up 31-13.

Swords hit all three of her 3-point attempts to score nine points in the first 10 minutes. Michigan was able to work the ball around efficiently for virtually any shot the team wanted, getting 11 assists on the 13 baskets.

Kaylah Ivey did her best to try and keep Rutgers in the game, hitting three consecutive 3-pointers, including one from the Jersey Mike’s Arena logo about 28 feet from the basket. The Scarlet Knights trailed 43-24 at the half.

Michigan put the game away in the third quarter. Rutgers got within 47-31 before the Wolverines outscored the Scarlet Knights 22-8 the rest of the period.

Despite the lopsided score, the home fans had something to cheer about early in the final quarter when a Michigan player missed two consecutive free throws. That gave the crowd free shakes in a promotional deal.

Faith Blackstone scored 21 points and Ivey had 15 to lead Rutgers.

The Wolverines have spent five days in New Jersey after losing to No. 5 Vanderbilt on Monday at the Coretta Scott King Classic. It’s been emotional for Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico, who hails from the area. Her father George died in November after battling cancer and Parkinson’s disease and she missed his presence at the games.

Up next

Michigan: hosts USC on Sunday.

Rutgers: hosts Washington on Sunday.

