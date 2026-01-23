Gray scores 13, Maine takes down Albany 52-49

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Mekhi Gray and Logan Carey each had 13 points in Maine’s 52-49 win against Albany on Thursday night.

Gray shot 5 of 8 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Black Bears (4-17, 2-4 America East Conference). Logan Carey shot 5 of 8 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line. Ace Flagg shot 4 of 7 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Abdoulaye Fall finished with 16 points for the Great Danes (7-13, 3-2).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press