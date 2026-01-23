Skip to main content
Central Arkansas secures 86-65 win over West Georgia

By AP News

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — Ty Robinson scored 22 points as Central Arkansas beat West Georgia 86-65 on Thursday.

Robinson also added three steals for the Bears (10-10, 5-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Cole McCormick scored 15 points off the bench while going 6 of 7 from the field and added three steals. Luke Moore finished with 13 points.

Shelton Williams-Dryden led the Wolves (9-10, 3-4) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Brady Hardewig added 12 points for West Georgia. Josh Smith finished with 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

