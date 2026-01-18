Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
63.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Marshall earns 77-72 victory over James Madison

Sponsored by:
By AP News

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Jalen Speer scored 22 points as Marshall beat James Madison 77-72 on Saturday.

Speer had five rebounds for the Thundering Herd (12-7, 4-3 Sun Belt Conference). Noah Otshudi scored 17 points while shooting 4 of 13 from the field and 9 for 10 from the line and added six rebounds. Wyatt Fricks had 13 points and shot 4 of 8 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line.

Cliff Davis finished with 20 points and six rebounds for the Dukes (9-10, 2-5). Bradley Douglas added 15 points and four assists for James Madison.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.