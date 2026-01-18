Skip to main content
Peggs Jr.’s 29 lead Morgan State over Delaware State 80-79

By AP News

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Walter Peggs Jr. scored 29 points off the bnech as Morgan State beat Delaware State 80-79 on Saturday.

Peggs shot 8 of 17 from the field, including 7 for 12 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the line for the Bears (5-13, 2-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Rob Lawson scored 13 points, shooting 4 for 10 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Elijah Davis had eight points and six assists.

Ponce James led the Hornets (5-14, 0-4) in scoring, finishing with 22 points. Delaware State also got 20 points and two steals from Rahmir Moore off the bench. Jalen St. Clair also recorded eight points.

The Bears led 44-38 at the half. They took the lead at the 9:44 mark of the first half and never trailed from that point. The Hornets tied the game at 75-75 with 1:09 remaining before the Bears closed it out.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

