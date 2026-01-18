Skip to main content
UC Davis wins 75-72 against UC Irvine

By AP News

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Niko Rocak’s 17 points helped UC Davis defeat UC Irvine 75-72 on Saturday.

Rocak added six rebounds and five assists for the Aggies (11-7, 4-3 Big West Conference). Carl Daughtery Jr. scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 7, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc. Omer Suljanovic went 4 of 8 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Jurian Dixon led the way for the Anteaters (12-7, 5-2) with 16 points. Jovan Jester Jr. added 12 points for UC Irvine. Harrison Carrington had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

