UC Davis wins 75-72 against UC Irvine

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Niko Rocak’s 17 points helped UC Davis defeat UC Irvine 75-72 on Saturday.

Rocak added six rebounds and five assists for the Aggies (11-7, 4-3 Big West Conference). Carl Daughtery Jr. scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 7, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc. Omer Suljanovic went 4 of 8 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Jurian Dixon led the way for the Anteaters (12-7, 5-2) with 16 points. Jovan Jester Jr. added 12 points for UC Irvine. Harrison Carrington had 11 points.

