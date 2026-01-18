Moore’s 32 lead San Diego over Bethesda (CA) 113-67

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Tim Moore Jr. scored 32 points as San Diego beat Bethesda (CA) 113-67 on Saturday.

Moore added five rebounds for the Toreros (8-12, 2-5 West Coast Conference). Toneari Lane scored 17 points while shooting 5 of 12, including 5 of 9 from beyond the arc. Dominique Ford finished 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding seven rebounds and five assists.

Miles Sulka finished with 24 points, four assists and three steals for the Flames. Edward Spencer added 17 points for Bethesda (CA). The loss is the seventh in a row for the Flames.

San Diego took the lead for good with 19:08 left in the first half. The score was 55-32 at halftime, with Moore racking up 25 points. San Diego pulled away with a 16-0 run in the second half to extend a 27-point lead to 43 points. They outscored Bethesda (CA) by 23 points in the final half, as Lane led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

