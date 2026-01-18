Skip to main content
Moses’ 22 lead Eastern Washington over Idaho State 84-66

By AP News

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Isaiah Moses scored 22 points as Eastern Washington beat Idaho State 84-66 on Saturday.

Moses also had five rebounds for the Eagles (4-14, 2-3 Big Sky Conference). Alton Hamilton IV scored 15 points while shooting 5 of 11 from the field and 5 of 6 from the line to go with nine rebounds. Johnny Radford shot 3 of 5 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Connor Hollenbeck led the way for the Bengals (10-9, 3-3) with 15 points. Idaho State also got 12 points from Martin Kheil. Evan Otten had 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

