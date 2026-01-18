Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
47.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Mahaney scores 17 as UCSB downs Hawaii 77-62

Sponsored by:
By AP News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Aidan Mahaney scored 17 points as UC Santa Barbara beat Hawaii 77-62 on Saturday night.

Mahaney went 6 of 11 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Gauchos (11-7, 4-3 Big West Conference). Hosana Kitenge added 12 points while finishing 6 of 6 from the floor while he also had five rebounds. Miro Little went 3 of 9 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

Isaiah Kerr led the Rainbow Warriors (13-4, 5-2) in scoring, finishing with 13 points. Harry Rouhliadeff added 13 points and two steals for Hawaii. Isaac Johnson had 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.