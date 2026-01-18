Idaho defeats Weber State 75-67

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Biko Johnson scored 26 points as Idaho beat Weber State 75-67 on Saturday night.

Johnson added six rebounds for the Vandals (11-7, 3-2 Big Sky Conference). Jackson Rasmussen had 16 points, five rebounds and three steals while going 6 of 15 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and 3 for 7 from the free-throw line. Kolton Mitchell had 12 points and shot 5 for 11, including 2 for 8 from beyond the arc.

The Wildcats (10-9, 4-2) were led by Tijan Saine, who recorded 25 points, six assists and five steals. Weber State also got 12 points from Viljami Vartiainen. Malek Gomma also recorded eight points and 12 rebounds.

