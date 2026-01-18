Foxwell’s 18 lead Portland over Loyola Marymount 71-58

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Joel Foxwell had 18 points in Portland’s 71-58 victory against Loyola Marymount on Saturday night.

Foxwell added five assists for the Pilots (10-11, 3-5 West Coast Conference). Mikah Ballew scored 17 points while shooting 4 for 7 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line. Garrett Nuckolls had 12 points and shot 4 of 8 from the field and 3 for 4 from the foul line.

Jalen Shelley finished with 19 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks for the Lions (11-10, 2-6). Loyola Marymount also got 10 points from Rodney Brown Jr. Rokas Jocius finished with nine points and seven rebounds.

Portland took the lead for good about seven minutes into the game and led 39-21 at halftime, with James O’Donnell racking up 11 points. Portland was outscored by Loyola Marymount in the second half by a five-point margin, but still wound up on top, while Ballew led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

