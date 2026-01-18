Mingo scores 16 off the bench, Charlotte downs East Carolina 73-70

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Dezayne Mingo’s 16 points off of the bench helped Charlotte to a 73-70 victory over East Carolina on Sunday.

Mingo had seven rebounds for the 49ers (10-9, 4-2 American Athletic Conference). Anton Bonke, Ben Bradford and Arden Conyers each scored 12 points. Bonke made 5 of 8 from the field and added seven rebounds and Bradford shot 4 of 6 and went 3 for 4 from the free-throw line.

The Pirates (5-13, 0-5) were led in scoring by Joran Riley, who finished with 23 points, four assists and three steals. Corey Caulker added 14 points, six assists and two steals for East Carolina. Demitri Gardner also put up 12 points and two steals. The Pirates prolonged their losing streak to six straight.

Conyers put up 12 points in the first half for Charlotte, which led 45-33 at halftime. Charlotte turned a seven-point second-half lead into a 14-point advantage with a 7-0 run to make it a 59-45 lead with 11:14 left in the half. Bonke scored 10 second-half points.

