Green scores 26, Tulsa takes down UAB 99-77

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — David Green scored 26 points and Tulsa beat UAB 99-77 on Sunday.

Green also contributed seven rebounds for the Golden Hurricane (15-3, 3-2 American Athletic Conference). Miles Barnstable scored 25 points while shooting 8 for 11 (6 for 8 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds. Tyler Behrend finished 8 of 8 from the floor to finish with 16 points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Blazers (12-7, 3-3) were led by KyeRon Lindsay, who posted 15 points and six rebounds. Chance Westry added 14 points and four assists for UAB. Jacob Meyer also had 13 points.

Tulsa took the lead for good with 14:59 left in the first half. The score was 46-37 at halftime, with Green racking up 16 points. Tulsa extended its lead to 71-52 during the second half, fueled by an 8-0 scoring run. Barnstable scored a team-high 14 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press