Mercyhurst earns 79-61 victory against Central Connecticut State

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Bernie Blunt and Jake Lemelman each had 20 points in Mercyhurst’s 79-61 victory over Central Connecticut State on Monday.

Blunt also contributed five rebounds for the Lakers (8-11, 3-3 Northeast Conference). Lemelman shot 8 for 13, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc and added six assists. Qadir Martin shot 7 of 12 from the field to finish with 14 points.

The Blue Devils (10-7, 4-2) were led in scoring by Darin Smith Jr., who finished with 15 points. Max Frazier and Melo Sanchez each finished with 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press