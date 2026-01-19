Kennedy’s 20 lead Merrimack past Marist 68-55

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Kevair Kennedy scored 20 points as Merrimack beat Marist 68-55 on Monday.

Kennedy shot 6 of 13 from the field and 8 for 11 from the line for the Warriors (12-8, 8-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Ernest Shelton scored 18 points, going 4 of 7 from the floor and 9 for 9 from the line. Tye Dorset shot 6 for 14 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 17 points.

Jason Schofield finished with 15 points for the Red Foxes (12-6, 6-3). Marist also got 13 points and two steals from Rhyjon Blackwell.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press