El Shakery scores 11, New Hampshire defeats Maine 65-48

By AP News

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Belal El Shakery scored 11 points to help New Hampshire defeat Maine 65-48 on Monday.

El Shakery also contributed seven rebounds for the Wildcats (5-12, 1-3 America East Conference). John Squire scored 10 points while finishing 5 of 7 from the floor and added eight rebounds. Tyler Bike had 10 points and shot 4 for 7. The win broke a five-game slide for the Wildcats.

Keelan Steele led the Black Bears (3-17, 1-4) in scoring, finishing with nine points and eight rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

