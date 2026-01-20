Skip to main content
Damian Garcia leads East Texas A&M to 80-58 victory over Incarnate Word

By AP News

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Damian Garcia scored 17 points as East Texas A&M beat Incarnate Word 80-58 on Monday night.

Garcia also contributed seven rebounds for the Lions (8-12, 3-7 Southland Conference). Noah Pagotto went 7 of 12 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range) to add 16 points. Gianni Hunt shot 5 of 8 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Tahj Staveskie led the Cardinals (9-10, 4-6) with 17 points. Love Bettis added 13 points and Davion Bailey scored 10.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

